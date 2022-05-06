Rifling through beach litter triggers unusual find

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Tayvallich artist’s regular beach clean was going great guns when she stumbled across a surprising piece of litter.

On Sunday May 1 seaweed artist Lottie Goodlet was kayaking around the shores of Carsaig, just metres from her home, when she spotted something that she could not identify.

She said: ‘When I first saw it from my kayak I thought it was a cello, but then I found it was a washed up deer stalking rifle with silencer.

‘I carted it back to Carsaig on my kayak and the police took it away in a ballistic bag.’

When Lottie reported the find to the police she was told that the rifle had been reported missing on a boat trip to or from from an island north of the Sound of Jura two years ago.

Lottie added: ‘It’s interesting, and good to know, that when the police came to pick it up they could trace it had been reported lost.’