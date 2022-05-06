Lochgilphead roads to close to repair ‘dangerous’ roundabouts

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Two Lochgilphead roundabouts described by drivers as dangerous and not fit for purpose are to be resurfaced after months of complaints.

Work will begin on Sunday May 8 on the Corran roundabout and the Colchester Square roundabout, closing sections of the adjoining roads for four nights from 7pm to 7am.

Ardrishaig resident Chris MacIntyre said: ‘Who on earth is in charge of the road surface at the Corran roundabout?

‘The surface is like a ploughed field and is a disgrace; it is dangerous and not fit for purpose.’

Replying to Chris’s comments on social media, other drivers claimed they now take detours to avoid the Corran roundabout because of damage to their cars, while others said that they attempt to drive over it rather than on the broken road around it.

While the repairs have been widely welcomed one local did question the initial timing proposed for the works.

Councillor Anne Horn, commenting before the the election on Thursday May 5 at which she was standing down, said: ‘Well I might be busy, but just as well I read notifications.

‘The closure of Colchester Square and Corran roundabout was planned for May 5 when ballot boxes with our votes were to be returned to Lochgilphead.

‘Road works are now postponed until May 8. It seems not everyone is aware there is an election next week.’

All works on these sections of the A83 are expected to be complete by 7am on Thursday May 12, subject to weather conditions.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland who will carry out the works explained: ‘The convoy system will be removed during the daytime, however temporary signage and speed restrictions will remain in place where traffic is required to travel over a temporary surface.

‘To ensure safety of roadworkers and motorists, access between the A83 and Argyll Street will be closed during working hours.

‘Through traffic on the A83 will be managed under convoy control. A83 traffic wishing to access Argyll Street will be diverted via the A816, Bishopton Road and Oban Road.

‘There will be no access along Poltalloch Street (A83) between the Corran Roundabout and Lorne Street during working hours.

‘All traffic movements through Corran Roundabout (A83 Glenburn Road/A816) will be managed under convoy control.

‘A diversion route for A83 traffic passing through Lochgilphead will be signposted between the Corran and Colchester Square Roundabouts, utilising the A816, Bishopton Road, Oban Road and Argyll Street.

‘A 30mph temporary speed limit will remain in place during daylight hours at the work site where traffic is required to run on a temporary surface.’

BEAR Scotland’s Representative for the North West Eddie Ross added: ‘We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects and we encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.’

PIC

no_a18roundabout01. The Corran roundabout has been in disrepair for a long time