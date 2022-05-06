Kilmory and Dunadd Camanachd Club lottery draw
The draw for this week’s lottery was made on May 2 with a jackpot of £100.
The winning numbers were: 4, 8 and 17
There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £200.
The club thanks all entrants for supporting their local shinty club.