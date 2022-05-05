Sheriff orders reports after Gigha incident

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A 39-year-old man has appeared before Campbeltown Sheriff Court following incidents at New Year on Gigha.

Charles Donaghy, who lives in East Kilbride, admitted having a knife and maliciously throwing a brick, which struck and damaged a door.

Procurator fiscal depute Mark Nicol said people at a house on Gigha heard a noise outside, went out to investigate and saw Donaghy throw an object.

Police were called and when Donaghy, of 9 Burnbrae, Westwood, East Kilbride, was located, he was found to have the knife and he also needed first aid for a hand injury.

The cost of the damage was £600, the court was told.

Sheriff Patrick Hughes called for reports to be prepared on Donaghy and he will appear before the court again at its May sitting.