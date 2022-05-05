Man fined after misunderstanding licence rules

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A 66-year-old disqualified driver, who was caught driving near Kennacraig, did not understand how the system worked once his driving ban ended, costing him £500.

Charles Price, of 14 Heathcot Place, Glasgow, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on the A83 near Kennacraig Farm, on October 20 last year.

The April sitting of Campbeltown Sheriff Court heard that Price had been stopped by a police check and the offences were discovered.

Sheriff Patrick Hughes was told by Price’s defence agent that the man had been disqualified from driving in 2012 and did not realise that he had to apply to obtain a licence once the ban ended.

Because he had no licence it meant he had no valid insurance.

Sheriff Hughes fined him £480, with a victim surcharge of £20.