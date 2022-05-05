Lochgilphead pupils’ artwork sent with love to refugees

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Children at Ardrishaig Primary School have created some heartfelt artwork in their bid to offer moral support to their peers in Ukraine.

The children of primaries five and six have produced a wide variety of carefully created painting and drawings for their Ukrainian friends.

What makes them even more special is every painting or drawing has a personalised letter attached explaining who they are and how they spend a normal day.

These have headed out to a Polish school which has taken in refugee children from Ukraine.

Marta Skuza, who has family working in the school, handed the art and letters to the Ukrainian children.

Lochgilphead and Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine spokesperson Nikki Thompson said: ‘What a fantastic, talented group of children we have in our community. Well done to you all, each and every one of the pictures is amazing.

Lochgilphead Primary pupils created warmhearted artwork for refugees