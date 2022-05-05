Huge delivery sets off from Lochgilphead’s Mail Box

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead’s Herculean aid efforts for the Ukraine have scaled up even further with the arrival in town of a 44-tonne articulated lorry.

The haulage truck bound for Ukraine arrived on Friday April 28 at Mid Argyll’s collection centre, the Mail Box on Argyll Street, to collect 100 boxes of priority humanitarian aid that had been sorted and packed by a band of local volunteers.

The arrival of the lorry from XPO Logistics in Bristol was part of a major logistic planning operation by Amanda Duffy Brown, co-ordinator of the appeal group Lochgilphead and Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine.

Previously, smaller haulage lorries and vans have been used to uplift donations from Mid Argyll, however, on this occasion, the Lochgilphead team expanded its horizons to link with other aid groups south of the border.

The Lochgilphead appeal group joined forces with England-based XPO Logistics, and with MedicalNow and CombatCellar, who had hospital equipment, medical supplies, first aid kits and other essential aid waiting to send out.

On April 28 volunteers from throughout Mid Argyll loaded and stacked the 100 boxes of aid onto the wagon for the journey south to Gloucester where it was transferred to another freight vehicle, along with the essential supplies collected by the other groups.

The triple load was then driven across to Ukraine by Harleywood Haulage with the owner, Karl Skilton, at the wheel accompanied by the team’s lucky mascot ‘Bonnie Scotland’.

Karl arrived in Uzhhorod this week and met with Andy Den and his team who will distribute the aid to hospitals and wherever it is most needed throughout Ukraine.

This team effort was co-ordinated by Amanda, who said: ‘The volume of humanitarian aid that left Lochgilphead last week once again reflects the generosity of the people in local community who are not only supporting our campaign, but making a real difference to the people of Ukraine.’

The latest efforts by the Lochgilphead team included a very specific request for donations of a vital item, the need for which continues to grow as Lochgilphead and Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine spokesperson Nikki Thompson explained: ‘Our recent appeal for good quality footwear to kit out the civilian army in Ukraine grew legs and ran.

‘Boots arrived from all corners of Argyll and beyond, and it was an amazing exercise gathering in the donations from as far away as Airdrie, Glasgow, Dunoon and surrounds to add to those dropped off locally.

‘It was well worth the effort and we are delighted to say that 80 pairs of new and top quality ‘military issue’ boots and other substantial footwear that was donated has arrived safely at the base in Uzhhorod.

‘Our contact Andy Den is the person responsible for distributing the boots to those most in need, and many soldiers have already been issued with top class footwear.

‘A huge thanks again to everyone in Mid Argyll, Kintyre and beyond who donated and well done to our logistic teams who went the extra mile to ensure all the boots arrived in time to be loaded.’

In order to continue its life-saving work the group is seeking financial donations for fuel and vehicle costs. These can be made through contact with the Lochgilphead and Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine’s Facebook page.