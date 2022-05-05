Announcements – May 6, 2022

DEATHS

CAMPBELL – Peacefully after a short illness at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban on May 3, 2022, Sheila Campbell née MacAffer, in her 86th year, of Landfall, Minard. Beloved wife of the late Jake Campbell. Dear aunt and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A graveside service will be held at Kilevin Cemetery, Crarae, Minard, on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 12noon. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in Sheila’s memory directly to the Beatson Cancer Charity or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

HAMILTON – Suddenly but peacefully at home, 96 Longrow, Campbeltown, on April 15, 2022, Lauren Frances Hamilton, in her 38th year, much loved daughter of Avril and Robert, loving granddaughter of Catherine and the late John, beloved niece of Frances and adored cousin of Shauna and Ashley.

MCNAIR – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on April 28, 2022, Katherine Smith Clark (Kate) in her 82nd year, Ceol Mara, Summerhill Crescent, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Hugh McNair, much loved mum of the late Hugh and Robert, loving sister of Isobel McLachlan and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Kate’s funeral will take place on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 12.30 p.m. in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown. The cortège will leave the Church at 1.00 p.m. We will travel up Longrow, onto Millknowe, High Street, down Prince’s Street along the Esplanade and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church or Kilkerran Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Kate along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Argyll and Bute Carers.

MEAKER – Peacefully after a brave fight at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on April 20, 2022, Ishbel McMurchy Meaker, in her 79th year, Mile End, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of the late Bert and Mary Meaker, beloved mother of Fiona, James and Rea, a loving granny to Tomas-James and a dear friend to all who knew her.

SINCLAIR – On April 28, 2022, peacefully at home, John (Iain) Black Sinclair, in his 88th year, beloved husband of the late Anne (Nance) Muir and much loved father of Peter and Margaret, a loving grandfather to David and Amy and a very well respected member of the community and dear friend of many, sadly missed by all. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church (which now has disabled access), on Monday, May 9, at 12noon, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers or donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care and Tarbert Parish Church.

WARNER – It is with regret that we announce the death of Flora Catherine Campbell Warner (née Gardner), wife of Peter (d. 2000), mother of Andrew, grandmother of Catherine and Claire and great-grandmother of Edward, William, Louisa and Sam. She passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the magnificent age of 102 in Foresters Lodge Care Home, Bridlington where she has been lovingly cared for during her last years. Memorial service will be held at Octon Crematorium, East Yorkshire, May 6, 2022, 3.30pm. No flowers please but donations in Flora’s name to the Macmillan Nurses would be greatly appreciated. All enquiries to Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors, 51 St. John Street, Bridlington, YO16 7NN, 01262 675124.

YOUNG – Peacefully, at the home of his daughter, on May 1, 2022, Thomas Huie Young (Tommy), in his 93rd year, Oakbank, New Quay Street, Campbeltown, previously of Glencraigs Farm, dearly beloved husband of Barbara McArthur, cherished father of Margaret, David and the late Tommy, much loved grandfather of Louisa, John, Joanna, Kirsty and Ewan and great-grandfather of Evie. Tommy’s funeral will take place on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 1.00pm in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church. The cortège will leave the Church at 1.30 p.m. We will travel along Longrow, onto Aqualibrium Avenue, Kinloch Road and past the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You are welcome to attend the service in the church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Tommy along our route.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BRANNIGAN – Linda and all the family wish to thank the whole community for the love, friendship and support given to them throughout the duration of Bill’s illness. Kintyre Medical Group staff have been truly amazing in their care. Macmillan and District Nurses treated Bill with dignity and kindness. Bill’s faith was so central to his life and Father Tony and the parishioners of St Kieran’s ensured that, despite not being well enough to attend, chapel was brought to him every week. Thanks also to Kenny Blair and family for their help in making sure that Bill’s final wishes were adhered to with dignity.

MCCALLUM – The family of the late Matty McCallum would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, messages, phone calls, flowers and gifts received following the loss of our beloved mother. We would also like to thank all the carers at Carr Gomm who looked after our mum over the last few months, also the district nurses who made our mum’s life more comfortable and for the chats that she so looked forward to every time you visited. Also to the nurses, staff and especially Dr Lazarus at the Campbeltown Hospital for all your care and attention to our mum. To Kenneth Blair and his staff at T A Blair Funeral Directors for a very professional and caring service, also the Argyll Hotel for catering. Finally thank you to all who came out to stand for our mum as she made her way to her final resting place.

MCNAIR – Margaret and family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, phone calls and flowers following the sad loss of James.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACMILLAN – In loving memory of Jenny Ferguson MacMillan, who passed away May 2, 2017. The years have rolled but the memories remain.

– Don Mac and family.

MCCALLUM – Treasured memories of our mum Tessa (Scally) passed away May 5, 2007 and dad Archie (Caddy) January 6, 1993, gone but not forgotten.

– Maureen, Robert, John and family x