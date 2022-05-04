Quizzing council candidates for Mid Argyll ward: Dougie Philand

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

On May 5, Argyll and Bute will join communities across Scotland in electing councillors to represent their local areas for the next five years in the Scottish local government elections.

Three candidates will be elected to represent each of Mid Argyll ward (nine candidates) and Kintyre and the Islands ward (six candidates).

The Argyllshire Advertiser asked all nine candidates for the Mid Argyll ward the same five questions.

Here are those questions and the answers provided by Dougie Philand.

Dougie Philand (Independent)

A fundamental issue faced by Argyll and Bute for many years has been depopulation. If elected, what steps would you like to see taken to grow the population and foster sustainable communities in your ward?

DP: Often I hear of difficulties within the planning process and therefore I would advocate for more support to that department to assist planning to move forward in a seamless manner allowing opportunities to increase development for local communities.

What steps should Argyll and Bute Council be taking to help address the climate crisis while encouraging sustainable economic growth?

DP: I would continue to work closely with local environmental groups like Time for Change Argyll and Bute ensuring that climate issues are taken into account within all departments of the council and particularly when policy is being developed.

Argyll and Bute Council has proposed a new model of school leadership involving the creation of ‘school clusters’ with an executive head overseeing each cluster and fewer head teachers. Would you support or reject the proposal? Should this matter be decided by a council committee or the full council?

DP: Given the representation I have already received, if I was re-elected I would advocate on behalf of those parent councils who wish this proposal to be withdrawn. Given this issue is across the whole of Argyll and Bute I believe the decision should be taken by the full council so that all elected representatives have the opportunity to vote.

What should Argyll and Bute Council’s main priorities be within the Mid Argyll ward area?

DP: The promotion of connectivity in all areas must be a priority. This would include digital connectivity to our rural areas where coverage is extremely limited. I would continue to press the Scottish Government for a permanent solution for the Rest and be Thankful. The lack of a secure route and lifeline into and out of Argyll is crippling for businesses and economic growth.

If elected, how do you plan to gauge the opinions and requirements of people within your ward throughout your term of office?

DP: I would continue to attend community council meetings which have proven to be an invaluable forum for gauging public opinion. I would also be happy to visit constituents in their own home or area of concern in order to develop a relationship with constituents and also to develop a working face-to-face relationship. I am also computer literate and use social media and would continue to use this method of communication to assist in gauging opinions.