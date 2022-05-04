Quizzing council candidates for Mid Argyll ward: Garret Corner

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

On May 5, Argyll and Bute will join communities across Scotland in electing councillors to represent their local areas for the next five years in the Scottish local government elections.

Three candidates will be elected to represent each of Mid Argyll ward (nine candidates) and Kintyre and the Islands ward (six candidates).

The Argyllshire Advertiser asked all nine candidates for the Mid Argyll ward the same five questions.

Here are those questions and the answers provided by Garret Corner.

Garret Corner (Scottish Conservatives)

A fundamental issue faced by Argyll and Bute for many years has been depopulation. If elected, what steps would you like to see taken to grow the population and foster sustainable communities in your ward?

GC: Affordable housing is critical to encourage new families and retain locals, but it is the whole package of schools, social services, communications and transport that is required, along with good employment prospect – all of which are lacking. The Scottish Conservatives will invest £550 million directly into Scottish communities through Community Investment Deals. We would back projects that can create skilled local jobs in communities across Scotland.



What steps should Argyll and Bute Council be taking to help address the climate crisis while encouraging sustainable economic growth?

GC: I understand the council is already committed to this. I would accept that every major decision the new council takes has to be taken with the climate/environmental impact of the decision at the core of it. We need to look at repurposing buildings, replacing our fleet vehicles with electric ones, introducing more charging points, increasing the use of public transport, and looking at more measures for active travel. Our sourcing of materials should be as local as possible and commit to a zero plastic policy. It’s our children’s future we are protecting.



Argyll and Bute Council has proposed a new model of school leadership involving the creation of ‘school clusters’ with an executive head overseeing each cluster and fewer head teachers. Would you support or reject the proposal? Should this matter be decided by a council committee or the full council?

GC: I feel a head teacher can make or break a school. Peer pressure is a powerful force on children and since the head is the main figure, it is critical to have a good one. Curriculum for excellence introduced by the SNP has been a disaster for Scottish schooling and the results are plain to see. Parents should have an input for major decisions that affect their children.



What should Argyll and Bute Council’s main priorities be within the Mid Argyll ward area?

GC: Community spirit and positivity are what makes rural communities prosper. Proper funding from government is essential and it is essential that local residents have a say on the issues that matter most to them, with more devolution to local communities. The council should stand up for the needs of local people ensuring the SNP Scottish Government delivers for our children and young with improved rural education, more affordable housing for local families, and better broadband and mobile coverage. The SNP has left behind rural areas like Mid Argyll.



If elected, how do you plan to gauge the opinions and requirements of people within your ward throughout your term of office?

GC: I will be an active and visible local councillor – in contact with our community councils, parent councils, and all the other vital groups that play a huge part in ensuring a strong thriving community spirit. I would hold regular local surgeries and work strongly with our business community to address their needs. Most importantly I would stand up for our teachers, health professionals, carers and anyone else that needs my help.

