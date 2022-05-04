Quizzing council candidates for Mid Argyll ward: Andy Cameron

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

On May 5, Argyll and Bute will join communities across Scotland in electing councillors to represent their local areas for the next five years in the Scottish local government elections.

Three candidates will be elected to represent each of Mid Argyll ward (nine candidates) and Kintyre and the Islands ward (six candidates).

The Argyllshire Advertiser asked all nine candidates for the Mid Argyll ward the same five questions.

Here are those questions and the answers provided by Andy Cameron.

Andy Cameron (Independent)

A fundamental issue faced by Argyll and Bute for many years has been depopulation. If elected, what steps would you like to see taken to grow the population and foster sustainable communities in your ward?

AC: Suitable and affordable housing is essential before we can make any serious plans to prevent depopulation. We should aim to engage with local companies and contractors to ensure as much work remains within the area as possible. Whilst more housing must be built, we must ensure we have the jobs to provide the income. On top of home and work life, something often overlooked is social and entertainment value, we need to encourage and invest in ideas to inspire families to enjoy living here. ‘there’s nothing to do’ is a commonly heard statement that I’d like to see disappear.

What steps should Argyll and Bute Council be taking to help address the climate crisis while encouraging sustainable economic growth?

AC: I would like to see Argyll and Bute Council continue to invest in climate action and emissions reduction, from the upgrading of street lighting to sensible replacement of fleet vehicles. I would be keen for the council to explore our options in relation to the pension fund, currently heavily invested in the fossil fuel markets. As already mentioned, we need to build more houses and this should be used as a great example of the council’s commitment, by building quality homes, easy and cheap to heat with industry-leading sustainability and environmental consideration.

Argyll and Bute Council has proposed a new model of school leadership involving the creation of ‘school clusters’ with an executive head overseeing each cluster and fewer head teachers. Would you support or reject the proposal? Should this matter be decided by a council committee or the full council?

AC: Something as important as our children’s education should be decided upon at full council, following thorough investigation, fact finding and consultation – not only with ‘experts’ but teaching staff and pupils alike, who will be living and working with the changes. These proposals have already been rolled out and failed in some areas. I’ve also spoken with senior pupils of Lochgilphead High School who have expressed their concern and voted overwhelmingly against it. Unless shown further evidence to support the change, I will stand against this proposal.

What should Argyll and Bute Council’s main priorities be within the Mid Argyll ward area?

AC: I believe the council will have a difficult few years ahead. Like all council areas, we have suffered years of under-funding and with the cost of living crisis rising, it will be even harder to balance the books whilst trying to keep costs at a minimum. Priorities should remain with education, housing, roads, and health and social care. We must continue to improve and invest in our schools, and look into our youth development as a whole. Sports and culture facilities need supporting and a robust plan for road improvements must be put in place.

If elected, how do you plan to gauge the opinions and requirements of people within your ward throughout your term of office?

AC: Whether I am elected or not I will continue to attend and work alongside my local community council and community groups. If elected I will be able to broaden my reach by attending more community led groups and will retain a social media presence, making it much easier for fellow residents to communicate concerns, issues and ideas to help continue improving this amazing place we call home!