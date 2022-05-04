Quizzing council candidates for Mid Argyll ward: Donnie MacMillan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

On May 5, Argyll and Bute will join communities across Scotland in electing councillors to represent their local areas for the next five years in the Scottish local government elections.

Three candidates will be elected to represent each of Mid Argyll ward (nine candidates) and Kintyre and the Islands ward (six candidates).

The Argyllshire Advertiser asked all nine candidates for the Mid Argyll ward the same five questions.

Here are those questions and the answers provided by Donnie MacMillan.

Donnie MacMillan (Independent)

A fundamental issue faced by Argyll and Bute for many years has been depopulation. If elected, what steps would you like to see taken to grow the population and foster sustainable communities in your ward?

DM: More finance for the council to help create employment for more people would be ideal, but we’ve got the finances we’ve got. Though we have been working hard with others to provide good quality housing there’s always a demand for more, with young people moving to the area and looking for houses. Having been a board member of Argyll Community Housing Association I’m very supportive of housing in Argyll and Bute.

The council must continue to work hard to encourage people to live in Argyll and Bute and to fill employment opportunities in the area.

What steps should Argyll and Bute Council be taking to help address the climate crisis while encouraging sustainable economic growth?

DM: The council has a climate change commitee which does good work and is continually looking at ways to improve matters.

Climate change is a serious problem. If we don’t act now there will be no world left for the future.



Argyll and Bute Council has proposed a new model of school leadership involving the creation of ‘school clusters’ with an executive head overseeing each cluster and fewer head teachers. Would you support or reject the proposal? Should this matter be decided by a council committee or the full council?

DM: I don’t like the idea of head teachers losing their responsibilities. I am not 100 per cent happy about school clusters but my mind’s open on the matter.

I really hope all the parties involved can come to an amicable agreement.

I think that, at the end of the day, the full council should make the final decision.

What should Argyll and Bute Council’s main priorities be within the Mid Argyll ward area?

DM: I think we should be looking after young people looking for homes and caring for people without homes.

The regeneration of Lochgilphead front green is going well, and we have the Lochgilphead CARS town centre scheme as well. Improvements in Ardrishaig too are making progress after discussions with local people.

If elected, how do you plan to gauge the opinions and requirements of people within your ward throughout your term of office?

DM: I’ve always spent time travelling round my ward. I meet people in the street in places all over Mid Argyll. That is how I get their views.

I go to community councils on a regular basis, which is very useful. If I am unable to attend I make sure I get the minutes and take action directly with the council on any issues.