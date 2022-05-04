Quizzing council candidates for Mid Argyll ward: Jan Brown

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

On May 5, Argyll and Bute will join communities across Scotland in electing councillors to represent their local areas for the next five years in the Scottish local government elections.

Three candidates will be elected to represent each of Mid Argyll ward (nine candidates) and Kintyre and the Islands ward (six candidates).

The Argyllshire Advertiser asked all nine candidates for the Mid Argyll ward the same five questions.

Here are those questions and the answers provided by Jan Brown.

Jan Brown (SNP)

A fundamental issue faced by Argyll and Bute for many years has been depopulation. If elected, what steps would you like to see taken to grow the population and foster sustainable communities in your ward?

JB: Before people will come and make their home in Argyll and Bute we need a healthy economy which in turn provides good paying jobs. We also need to have a choice of good quality housing where people want to live.

I would like to see council work with partners to provide this.

As well as jobs and housing we need to provide everything today’s modern family needs – good internet connections, transport links, more facilities for sports and leisure pursuits, good shops – the complete package.

A council and NHS service that is fit for purpose in today’s Mid Argyll.

What steps should Argyll and Bute Council be taking to help address the climate crisis while encouraging sustainable economic growth?

JB: I would like to see council and councillors lead by example. By increasing the type and number of electric vehicles in its fleet the council hopes to have zero emissions by 2025. They will develop a network of charging points and solar panels in Argyll and Bute.

I would like to see more support for residents to help make changes in their daily lives which will help to reduce global warming. More grants available to help install more efficient heating systems and replacing old windows and doors with new all helps reduce costs and reduce heat loss.

Argyll and Bute Council has proposed a new model of school leadership involving the creation of ‘school clusters’ with an executive head overseeing each cluster and fewer head teachers. Would you support or reject the proposal? Should this matter be decided by a council committee or the full council?

JB: Having spoken to parents, teachers and pupils I know that the proposals are not popular. I think that most people don’t really understand what it really means and only see a reduction in teachers, new titles, loss of local identity and change for change sake.

Change needs to be beneficial to pupils and not just about the price tag.

If elected I will listen to local groups and make sure their views are heard in the council chamber.

I will demand that this most important issue is decided by the full council and by all councillors.

What should Argyll and Bute Council’s main priorities be within the Mid Argyll ward area?

JB: The council should do all it can to support local business and encourage local trade by offering financial and professional support to improve the reach of businesses and to improve the premises with the aid of grants. More investment in the repair and upgrade of roads.

We need to help and support the people who need it the most through advice and payments of benefits as we go through this time of ever increasing fuel and energy price and cost of living rises.

We also need to support people with better physical and mental health services available in Mid Argyll.

If elected, how do you plan to gauge the opinions and requirements of people within your ward throughout your term of office?

JB: I will hold local surgeries in as many areas as possible, both formal and drop-in. I will be as visible and accessible as possible by being out there on the streets talking to people finding out what they think, what they’re concerned about and follow up any concerns with relevant departments.

I will attend all community councils and as many parent teacher meetings as possible. I will make sure my contact details are posted as widely as possible.

I will post regular updates on what I’m doing, what the concerns are locally on social media and in the local paper.