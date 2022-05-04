Quizzing council candidates for Mid Argyll ward: Abisola Adepetun

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

On May 5, Argyll and Bute will join communities across Scotland in electing councillors to represent their local areas for the next five years in the Scottish local government elections.

Three candidates will be elected to represent each of Mid Argyll ward (nine candidates) and Kintyre and the Islands ward (six candidates).

The Argyllshire Advertiser asked all nine candidates for the Mid Argyll ward the same five questions.

Here are those questions and the answers provided by Abisola Adepetun.

Abisola Adepetun (Independent)

A fundamental issue faced by Argyll and Bute for many years has been depopulation. If elected, what steps would you like to see taken to grow the population and foster sustainable communities in your ward?

AA: Mid Argyll has rural growth potential. I would like the council to promote community wealth building through quality jobs and support key sectors such as renewables, tourism, food and drink, cultural, forestry and marine for a diverse mix of high quality job opportunities as well as promote Mid Argyll to inward investment and to tourists as a great place to visit. Supporting local businesses and encouraging self-employment for young people. Improving transport travel times and reliability issues in Mid Argyll for economic growth. More housing is also a key factor, as is working with Argyll College to grow educational opportunities.

What steps should Argyll and Bute Council be taking to help address the climate crisis while encouraging sustainable economic growth?

AA: The council’s focus should be energy efficiency and low carbon energy such as better home insulation, efficient space and water heating systems, generate electricity locally and decarbonise public transport.

Funding opportunities to grow local food, resilient food networks, community growing spaces, growing vegetables in Mid Argyll schools, redistribute surplus supermarket food, community engagement initiatives, eg climate festival.

Empower communities to engage with transition to net zero emissions. Create opportunities for young people to become Climate Change Ambassadors and adults to become Community Climate Champions who will share their knowledge and encourage others to join them in adopting a low carbon lifestyle.

Argyll and Bute Council has proposed a new model of school leadership involving the creation of ‘school clusters’ with an executive head overseeing each cluster and fewer head teachers. Would you support or reject the proposal? Should this matter be decided by a council committee or the full council?

AA: Reject. It is crucial to put children’s needs and outcomes before what may be viewed as effective and efficient due to budget cuts as a impact of austerity and funding shortfall. Other ways of improving outcomes alongside efficiency could be promoting a more self-improving school to school support system and effective system leadership, developing more sustainable models of school organisation and governance, including a more robust and self-evaluation and accountability from school leaders. It should be decided the by full council. The council must place parents at the beating heart of decision-making, meaning if the majority says no, then it’s no.

What should Argyll and Bute Council’s main priorities be within the Mid Argyll ward area?

AA: Worsening cost of living crisis is threatening to push people into extreme poverty, the council must prioritise support for communities and champion joined-up approaches to tackling home energy, fuel poverty, food poverty, child poverty, transport poverty, income inequality, deprivation and health inequalities.

Mid Argyll is very remote rural. I see potential for rural growth such as economic regeneration; appealing to investors and small businesses.

The Ardrishaig North public realm transformation, road improvement, the school leadership proposal, child and adult mental health, the care of our ageing population eg self-care of multiple long-term conditions and the climate change emergency action.

If elected, how do you plan to gauge the opinions and requirements of people within your ward throughout your term of office?

AA: I will use face-to-face and online meetings where a convenient meeting can be arranged by phone or email. I will gauge opinions through surveys, questionnaires, focus groups, community workshops, consultation exercises, telephone, blogs, Facebook (to push out communications as well as listen to people and respond), mail, visit local businesses and media reporting.

I will be a place-shaper and an individual and community advocate; someone people can turn to, to identify priorities to shape our local environments. I will address public realm problems, support local projects and initiatives and develop an effective relationship with the local media.