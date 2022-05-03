Quizzing Kintyre and the Islands candidates: Alastair Redman

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

On May 5, Argyll and Bute will join communities across Scotland in electing councillors to represent their local areas for the next five years in the Scottish local government elections.

Three candidates will be elected to represent each of Mid Argyll ward (nine candidates) and Kintyre and the Islands ward (six candidates).

The Argyllshire Advertiser asked all six candidates for the Kintyre and the Islands ward the same five questions.

Here are those questions and the answers provided by Alastair Redman.

Alastair Redman (Independent)

A fundamental issue faced by Argyll and Bute for many years has been depopulation. If elected, what steps would you like to see taken to grow the population and foster sustainable communities in your ward?

AR: Rural depopulation in the Kintyre and the Islands ward can be countered by having quality local jobs available and substantially more affordable housing to both rent and buy. Our council, including our planning department, must not be a barrier to growth and prosperity. We must do all that we can to help our local economy grow and to reduce the cost of living particularly for our younger generations. Argyll and Bute is a great place to live and as your local councillor I will continue to promote our constituency as the best place to visit, live and work in.

What steps should Argyll and Bute Council be taking to help address the climate crisis while encouraging sustainable economic growth?

AR: I will lobby for a programme of insulation works for homes. Roofs in the ward could be covered with solar panels including barns, warehouses, distillery roofs and others. I will lobby central and local government for solar power and insulation grants. The planning department has a role to play in this in freeing up burdensome regulations where possible and promoting environmental measures. Large scale renewable developments must include sizeable community benefits. Kintyre and Tarbert is bearing the brunt of these developments yet they are not receiving enough community benefits. I will be a strong voice for larger community benefits.

Argyll and Bute Council has proposed a new model of school leadership involving the creation of ‘school clusters’ with an executive head overseeing each cluster and fewer head teachers. Would you support or reject the proposal? Should this matter be decided by a council committee or the full council?

AR: I’m strongly against these changes and if it goes to a council vote I will vote against it. There are huge worries about how schools will operate effectively in the delivery, quality, and equity of education in Argyll and Bute if executive headships are enacted. It has been said that at the root of this is a cost cutting exercise which will create a difficult and unequal education service across the varied geography of Argyll and Bute. My constituents, including parents and teachers, have my full support and I am a keen ally on this important matter and many more.

What should Argyll and Bute Council’s main priorities be within the Kintyre and the Islands ward area?

AR: The main priorities should be housing, infrastructure, connectivity and education. I will fight or more affordable housing for locals to rent and buy. On connectivity and infrastructure I will lobby for better ferries with more sailings to our islands. I will also campaign for a long-term solution to the A83; to get more investment in roads and pavements, including flooding issues; work with Royal Mail to get recent local slow deliveries back up to speed; and push for action to improve our broadband speeds and mobile phone network coverage in every corner of the Kintyre and the Islands ward.

If elected, how do you plan to gauge the opinions and requirements of people within your ward throughout your term of office?

AR: When first elected in 2017 I made a promise that I would be visible, accessible and active throughout my term and I’m pleased to say that I have kept that promise. If elected I will continue to have regular surgeries in every corner of the Kintyre and the Islands ward. I will attend community council meetings and work with local community leaders to make life better for all of my constituents. I will continue to visit every village on the mainland and on every island in our ward and I will always put my constituents first without fear or favour.

