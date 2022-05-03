Quizzing Kintyre and the Islands candidates: Alec McNeilly

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

On May 5, Argyll and Bute will join communities across Scotland in electing councillors to represent their local areas for the next five years in the Scottish local government elections.

Three candidates will be elected to represent each of Mid Argyll ward (nine candidates) and Kintyre and the Islands ward (six candidates).

The Argyllshire Advertiser asked all six candidates for the Kintyre and the Islands ward the same five questions.

Here are those questions and the answers provided by Alec McNeilly.

Alec McNeilly (Scottish Conservatives)

A fundamental issue faced by Argyll and Bute for many years has been depopulation. If elected, what steps would you like to see taken to grow the population and foster sustainable communities in your ward?

AM: Depopulation has been ongoing for many years. The first step to help is financial. Every year as our population numbers drop, the Scottish Government reduces our budget instead of increasing it. Investment in housing, schools, working with our partner agencies tasked with economic development, looking radically at challenges attracting investment, new business set-ups and connectivity. Encouraging our young people to take advantage of our appprentice schemes and start up their own businessess. Huge support for our Hospitality sector and ensuring that they can tackle the challenges of greater staycationing. Strong partnerships are key.

What steps should Argyll and Bute Council be taking to help address the climate crisis while encouraging sustainable economic growth?

AM: I understand the council is already committed strongly to the issue. I would wholeheartedly believe every major decision the new council takes has to be taken with the climate/environmental impact of the decision at the core of it. We need to look at repurposing buildings, replacing our fleet vehicles with electric ones, introducing more charging points, increasing the use of public transport, and looking at more measures for active travel. Our sourcing of materials should be as local as possible and commit to a zero plastic policy. Its ‘Our Children their Future’ we are protecting.

Argyll and Bute Council has proposed a new model of school leadership involving the creation of ‘school clusters’ with an executive head overseeing each cluster and fewer head teachers. Would you support or reject the proposal? Should this matter be decided by a council committee or the full council?

AM: It is a matter for the new council to decide. If the proposals are overwhelmingly rejected by the community, that is the democratic decision and must be upheld. In every situation that is the only decision that can be made.

The community services committee is the council’s education committee, and that is where the decision on the issue will be taken. As a former chief officer I am aware that structures for decision-making have to be in place that allow for the proper disposal of council business. It is a community services committee decision.

What should Argyll and Bute Council’s main priorities be within the Kintyre and the Islands ward area?

AM: To ensure that the ward receives its full share of council resources in challenging times. The ferry issue is a key priority and its a scandal that we are in the position we are. That needs robust challenge to move that on. Housing for our young families and to allow people to join us here to live, work and play. Make sure our schools and nurseries are properly resourced and to ensuring our Gaelic culture is fully supported. Our hospitality and whisky sectors are vital to us not just surviving, but thriving. I will do everything I can to make this happen.

If elected, how do you plan to gauge the opinions and requirements of people within your ward throughout your term of office?

AM: Its easily said, but should not be said flippantly. I would be the ward’s man at Argyll and Bute Council, and not Argyll and Bute’s man in the ward. Staying in contact with our community councils, parent councils and all the other vital groups that play a huge part in ensuring a strong, thriving community spirit. My intention is to hold regular surgeries, virtual and in person. I would work strongly with our business community to address their needs. Most importantly, I would be as supportive as possible for our carers, health professionals and teachers. My voice, your priorities.

