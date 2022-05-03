Quizzing Kintyre and the Islands candidates: Dougie McFadzean

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

On May 5, Argyll and Bute will join communities across Scotland in electing councillors to represent their local areas for the next five years in the Scottish local government elections.

Three candidates will be elected to represent each of Mid Argyll ward (nine candidates) and Kintyre and the Islands ward (six candidates).

The Argyllshire Advertiser asked all six candidates for the Kintyre and the Islands ward the same five questions.

Here are those questions and the answers provided by Dougie McFadzean.

Dougie McFadzean (SNP)

A fundamental issue faced by Argyll and Bute for many years has been depopulation. If elected, what steps would you like to see taken to grow the population and foster sustainable communities in your ward?

DM: One of the biggest issues we have is lack of affordable quality housing. Families have to move away or give up on employment opportunities when they can’t find anywhere to buy or rent. We must build affordable homes in every new development, empower communities to refurbish older empty houses and balance the quantity of holiday lets with housing that supports essential local workers. In addition, many people work from home so broadband provision is crucial for them to work effectively. We have a great deal of minimum wage jobs we need to develop infrastructure to support them.

What steps should Argyll and Bute Council be taking to help address the climate crisis while encouraging sustainable economic growth?

DM: The climate emergency and reaching net zero should be at the heart of all decisions. A lesson learned from the global Covid-19 pandemic is that we don’t need to travel miles, we can use video conferencing so effectively. We have made inroads, eg in the provision of car charging facilities for electric cars. However, these are not properly maintained, broken for long periods of time, and the infrastructure doesn’t yet fully support ev ownership. We need to deliver many more charging points all over Argyll and Bute. We need investment in renewables, solar panels, large scale wind and tide, insulation for a start.

Argyll and Bute Council has proposed a new model of school leadership involving the creation of ‘school clusters’ with an executive head overseeing each cluster and fewer head teachers. Would you support or reject the proposal? Should this matter be decided by a council committee or the full council?

DM: School clusters are a current hot topic with many people that I’ve spoken to and a lot of thought has gone into responses to this consultation. Most people are against the proposal and feel that it’s been badly handled and just a cost-cutting exercise without considering the needs of the pupils, parents or teachers. I would not vote on this without listening to their views. The decision should be made by the full council in my opinion.

What should Argyll and Bute Council’s main priorities be within the Kintyre and the Islands ward area?

DM: In Kintyre and the Islands the main priorities are:

affordable quality housing

cost of living crisis will hit our lower paid workers hard with higher standing charges and reliance on domestic oil heating

infrastructure (roads and paths have been underfunded for years)

health and social care provision has been hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic

schools require investment and also the views of pupils, parents and teachers need to be listened to before reforms are considered

voluntary sector has been amazing in the last two years and we can harness and invest in this area.

If elected, how do you plan to gauge the opinions and requirements of people within your ward throughout your term of office?

DM: The simple answer to how I gauge opinions and requirements of people is quite simple – just listen to them, talk with them, understand what they and their communities want. I’ve been doing this all my working life, as a police officer working in the community to my current part time role as a delivery driver and volunteer. I will be a regular visitor to all parts of the ward so that everyone can share their issues and I can make sure these are addressed and hopefully resolved. Council policy must have the needs of our community at its heart.