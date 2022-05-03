Quizzing Kintyre and the Islands candidates: Jane Kelly

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

On May 5, Argyll and Bute will join communities across Scotland in electing councillors to represent their local areas for the next five years in the Scottish local government elections.

Three candidates will be elected to represent each of Mid Argyll ward (nine candidates) and Kintyre and the Islands ward (six candidates).

The Argyllshire Advertiser asked all six candidates for the Kintyre and the Islands ward the same five questions.

Here are those questions and the answers provided by Jane Kelly.

Jane Kelly (Scottish Labour Party)

A fundamental issue faced by Argyll and Bute for many years has been depopulation. If elected, what steps would you like to see taken to grow the population and foster sustainable communities in your ward?

JK: I think the most important thing in retaining and growing a population is good quality housing, both for rent and to buy, a priority in this area.

What steps should Argyll and Bute Council be taking to help address the climate crisis while encouraging sustainable economic growth?

JK: Aligned with the housing I would like to improve the housing stock making it more efficient with better insulation and cheaper to heat. Too many people are reliant on private cars so I would like to explore opportunities for more and better public transport.

Argyll and Bute Council has proposed a new model of school leadership involving the creation of ‘school clusters’ with an executive head overseeing each cluster and fewer head teachers. Would you support or reject the proposal? Should this matter be decided by a council committee or the full council?

JK: As a former teacher I think it is very important for schools to have a leader on the ground, setting the tone and ethos in a school. Teachers and pupils require this important support all day every day. It should be a decision of the whole council and I would vote against the change.

What should Argyll and Bute Council’s main priorities be within the Kintyre and the Islands ward area?

JK: The cost of living crisis is the most immediate problem for this ward. I would like to explore how support for hard pressed people can reach them as easily as possible. Help that is available is not always publicised as well as it could be or is easy to access.

If elected, how do you plan to gauge the opinions and requirements of people within your ward throughout your term of office?

JK: I would like to maintain contact by attending the meetings of all community and activity groups where possible. At these meetings I would like to give feedback on the issues raised by constituents.