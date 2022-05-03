Quizzing council candidates for Kintyre and the Islands ward: Robin Currie

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

On May 5, Argyll and Bute will join communities across Scotland in electing councillors to represent their local areas for the next five years in the Scottish local government elections.

Three candidates will be elected to represent each of Mid Argyll ward (nine candidates) and Kintyre and the Islands ward (six candidates).

The Argyllshire Advertiser asked all six candidates for the Kintyre and the Islands ward the same five questions.

Here are those questions and the answers provided by Robin Currie.

Robin Currie (Scottish Liberal Democrats)

A fundamental issue faced by Argyll and Bute for many years has been depopulation. If elected, what steps would you like to see taken to grow the population and foster sustainable communities in your ward?

RC: Depopulation is a major concern for Argyll and Bute and the west of Scotland generally. I have been involved in discussions at COSLA and indeed with Scottish Government Ministers about this and if re-elected I would continue those discussions. An officer has now been appointed to take this work forward. Increasingly we now see more people wanting to live and work in this area but find it extremely difficult to find housing so are not able to move here. We must build more houses for rent and for sale at an affordable price.

What steps should Argyll and Bute Council be taking to help address the climate crisis while encouraging sustainable economic growth?

RC: I have been leading on the climate crisis since taking over as council leader 18 months ago and got the council to declare a climate emergency. Under my leadership we have invested over £1m on our buildings, including schools, to tackle climate change. The council now has over 70 electric vehicles compared to a handful a few years ago. The council and others have to play their part. There is a good future for green tourism, buying local and supporting local businesses. We will also keep investing in our energy efficiency programme in the housing stock.

Argyll and Bute Council has proposed a new model of school leadership involving the creation of ‘school clusters’ with an executive head overseeing each cluster and fewer head teachers. Would you support or reject the proposal? Should this matter be decided by a council committee or the full council?

RC: The proposed school leadership model has been out to consultation and that has now closed. All the responses will be collated by officers and a report will be presented to the members of the new council for a decision on the way forward. The new council, I’m sure, will analysis the feedback carefully and only then be in a position to make an informed decision. It would be wrong for me to make a decision now without seeing what all individuals/communities have said. It is right that the new council decides to go with the proposal or not.

What should Argyll and Bute Council’s main priorities be within the Kintyre and the Islands ward area?

RC: I am very keen to have area plans drawn up for each administrative area of the council so that we can prioritise our work for the next five years and this will mean that we have ‘shovel ready’ projects when additional monies become available, and therefore getting more investment for our area. Of course there are other strategic issues that the council and others have to concentrate on such as getting the Rest and be Thankful problem sorted as quickly as possible, tackling depopulation, providing more housing, improving connectivity and much more.

If elected, how do you plan to gauge the opinions and requirements of people within your ward throughout your term of office?

RC: After more than two years of not meeting people as much as usual because of the pandemic, I will set up engagement sessions with communities throughout my ward to have discussions about what is required in the area. This meaningful participation should mean that the council’s priorities are the public’s priorities and would also add to this that communities should be involved in participatory budgeting of council services and also other public bodies’ spending.