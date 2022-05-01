Your Pictures – April 29, 2022
Mid Argyll photographer Aileen Gillies – well known for her local calendars – submitted this week’s featured photograph.
Aileen was out and about in Inveraray in the second weekend of April and while making her first ascent of Dun na Cuaiche, she stopped by the castle for a visit.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
PIC:
no_a16YourPictures01_AileenGillies