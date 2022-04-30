District news – April 29, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert

A distressed porpoise was reported stranded near Tarbert harbour on Saturday April 23, triggering a complex rescue attempt.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue medic Dan Coyle was called to the scene when two Tarbert residents spotted the stricken animal.

Responding to his first call-out as a rescue medic, Dan assessed the porpoise’s situation and judged it to have just a 50 per cent chance of survival.

He later recalled: ‘The poor porpoise was stranded surrounded by mud in a tricky remote bay off Tarbert Harbour.

‘Following an examination, her chances were judged 50/50 – considering the logistics required to refloat an already distressed and disoriented mammal within a relatively complex landscape.’

Dan worked alongside one of the men who reported the stranding to refloat the porpoise, but it repeatedly turned back towards the dangerous mud when they released her.

He explained: ‘There were a number of frustrating setbacks on the way out to sea, as she kept getting confused and heading back to the bank the moment I left her.

‘The terrain became more challenging and I was approaching the open sea, but just when I thought I’d have to abandon her and hope the flooding tide would give her a chance I made one last attempt by gently re-orienting her direction at a different angle in deep water at the mouth of the bay.

‘Sure enough, it worked and I was absolutely buzzing to feel a change in her movement and see her jump off into the open of Loch Fyne, a few dives and she was out of sight.

‘A massive thank-you to Karl, the senior medic on site, for trusting in me to complete the rescue. He was so calm and considered which set the tone for everyone else.’

Ardrishaig

A three-day first aid course is to be held in Ardrishaig in a bid to make local work places safer.

On May 10, 11 and 12 training will be given on first aid at work including the use of defibrillators, how to assess emergency situations, how to resuscitate a casualty and how to recognise medical emergencies such as heart attacks and strokes.

Participants will also be instructed on the importance of personal hygiene in first aid procedures, the legal framework for first aid provision at work and the use of first aid equipment provided in the workplace.

Places on the course can be booked via Training for Life’s Facebook page.

Isle of Bute

A fundraising announcement has bolstered hopes that Rothesay Pavilion might reopen.

The historic building, designed by James Carrick in 1938, has been hit by continued delays in its refurbishment, with a pause currently being taken to investigate how a funding gap can be bridged.

It was last used by the public in September 2015 before the doors were shut to allow the major refurbishment work to begin.

Now Argyll and Bute Council policy lead for strategic finance and capital regeneration Councillor Gary Mulvaney has reported that a cross-party lobbying group has been set up to try to secure funds.

In Councillor Mulvaney’s report presented to the full council at its meeting on Thursday April 28 he said: ‘As members will be aware, the projected final cost of the Rothesay Pavilion adaptive restoration has identified a significant shortfall in available funding, requiring us to take a ‘pause’ to investigate how we might close the gap.

‘I am pleased to advise that a cross-party lobbying group has been constituted to take forward our concerted efforts to lobby at a national level for the additional funding that will be required to complete this important project.

‘This project will be supported by officers from the council, as well as external specialist and licenced lobbyists, along with support and advice from our current funding partners, including the National Heritage Lottery Fund, Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Historic Environment Scotland; and the Rothesay Pavilion Charity.

‘We are under no illusion that the difficulties that the project faces are significant, but we remain confident that we have in place the necessary skills, expertise and capability to mount a concerted and professional exercise to lobby for the funding support necessary to complete the project.’

Craignish

A beach clean has been organised by members of the Craignish community.

The event will begin at Craobh Haven village causeway on Saturday April 30 at 11am.

Adults and children are invited to participate and to make use of the litter-pickers and bags that will be provided by the Grab Trust and to enjoy refreshments courtesy of Angie Bird catering.

Participants are asked to bring their own gloves and to contact Christina Saunders (cassaunders@yahoo.co.uk) for any more information on this or subsequent litter-cleaning events.