Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 29, 2022

Remarkable Fred

For a 23-year-old to have the maturity displayed by Fred Hunt-Smith is remarkable.

His client came to the Advertiser because she knew he would never blow his own trumpet. But she was so impressed with his conduct and support that she felt she had to publicise his efforts.

Well done to Michelle and we wish you continued good progress, helped by the remarkable Fred.

Make your vote count

By this time next week the polls will be closed on the council elections and the count will have begun.

We encourage everyone eligible to make their vote count so that we end up with a council populated by capable individuals who care for and listen to their communities.

We are living through turbulent times, so a council founded on solid principles and with a clear eye to the future is more important than it has been for many years.

The days of councillors dozing in the back row of the council chamber – yes, it has happened – are long gone.

Get out and vote on May 5.

Kindness spreads

It’s lovely to see photographs of smiling children clutching gifts sent by Mid Argyll folk.

Well done Amanda and team.