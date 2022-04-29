And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Volunteer Nikki Thompson gives us the latest on the efforts by aid group Lochgilphead And Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine, founded by Amanda Duffy Brown

Bags of love and letters of hope brought cheer to Ukrainian children when they received a special delivery all the way from Argyll this week.

The youngsters, who fled their country at the start of the conflict, have settled in well at the Polish School, Szkolno-Przedszkolny Piaseczno in Warsaw.

We were initially put in touch with the school by Marta Skuza from Tarbert, who has family working there, and together we decided to send ‘cheerful’ aid packages to the children.

Goodie bags, Easter eggs and loads of other treats were delivered to the school by volunteers Sam Hicks and Wyatt Noakes on behalf of our appeal group, Lochgilphead And Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine.

On their arrival, Sam and Wyatt were met by head teacher Wioletta Grochowicz, who presented them with a banner and gift box for the Lochgilphead team and beautiful artwork created by the children for the pupils of Ardrishaig Primary School, all of which will be arriving home in a very ‘unique’ way.

The lads then set off on the second stage of their mission to drop off supplies to a group in Rzeszow, Podkarpacie Wspiera Ofiary Wajny, which collects and delivers aid and provides support to refugee families living in Poland.

At the beginning of their journey in Warsaw, Sam and Wyatt uplifted Iryna Lozovska, a Ukranian refugee making her way to her host family in England.

The boys had also arranged in advance to provide transport for a group of refugees, and an Akita dog, bound for the UK.

Most of the group will meet up with their hosts when they arrive back in Newcastle, apart from an elderly gentleman who has yet to find a family willing to share their home.

He will be joining the boys on their journey north to Inverness where he will be dropped off at a registration centre and taken care of.

Sam and Wyatt had an amazing experience on this, their second aid mission to Poland, despite an engine problem which caused them to lose valuable travelling time and involved a change of ferry port.

By the time they return home to the Highlands they will have travelled 3,000 miles.

Undeterred, the pair are already looking forward to organising their next adventure to Poland or Ukraine in support of Lochgilphead And Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine.