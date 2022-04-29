New partnership to boost rainforest revival

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The race to save Scotland’s rainforest has been boosted by the announcement of a new partnership between three key stakeholders.

As part of its Inveraray to Crossaig power line installation SSEN committed to a compensatory tree-planting project and has now joined with Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT) and Argyll and Bute Council for the initial phase at sites around Lochgilphead.

On Wednesday April 20 representatives from each of the organisations gathered at Kilmory, Lochgilphead to lend a hand with the project which will see extensive planting of native species such as oak and hazel.

This reforestation will support local flora and fauna, creating natural habitats for native species to thrive.

Argyll’s rainforest consists of ancient and native woodland, open glades, boulders, rocky cliffs and river gorges and is now the last stronghold for this habitat that was once widespread along the Atlantic coast of Europe.

Argyll’s mild, wet climate provides ideal growing conditions for the native woodland and its accompanying flora and fauna.

The new partnership will see ACT help deliver SSEN Transmission’s compensatory tree planting relating to the 82-kilometre power line works.

In addition to restoring the rainforest the planting aims to create a natural asset for the community to enjoy for generations to come.

ACT Chairman Ross Lilley said: ‘This partnership with SSEN Transmission and Argyll and Bute Council has been a very significant one for ACT as we’ve been able to create new native woodland sites which is an important part of Argyll’s rainforest strategy.

‘By improving existing woodland – as we have recently done at Kilmory and Glenan woods with extensive rhododendron ponticum removal – and gradually linking up the clusters of rainforest with new planting, we can create corridors for the rare species that are unique to our rainforest habitat to thrive.

‘Argyll is incredibly fortunate to be home to more than half of Scotland’s rainforest and to ensure that it is safeguarded, we will need a partnership approach from businesses, communities and agencies.’

Head of Consenting and the Environment for SSEN Transmission Richard Baldwin added: ‘By working in partnership with local experts we can ensure our compensatory planting focusses on the right species, in the right locations, to deliver the right outcomes for the local communities in which we operate.

‘Argyll’s rainforests are a truly stunning and precious resource and we’re delighted to be playing a small part in helping ensure the long term sustainability of this nationally significant natural asset.

‘You can’t help but be mesmerised when you first discover Argyll’s rainforest and ACT’s dedication and passion to protect and enhance this wonderful natural asset is great to be part of.