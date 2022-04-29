Jura pupils’ bird game takes flight

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A new board-game created by children on Jura will be played by school pupils throughout Scotland as part of a project to protect the country’s seabirds.

Pupils from the Small Isles Primary in Jura invented the board game Save our Seabirds as part of RSPB Scotland’s Biosecurity for LIFE project which is working to raise awareness of the threat of invasive predators to seabirds and put in place systems to prevent their accidental introduction to islands. The game, which will now form part of a country-wide education resource pack, sees players work together to eradicate rats from their islands and prevent their spread to other islands by answering questions and collecting ‘Conservation Points’ to buy biosecurity measures.

The design concept was brought to life by Glasgow based company Focus Games. The physical game is now available for free to school signing up to the project.

Small Isles primary teacher Jonathan Pye said: ‘The children seeing their resources brought to life was such a refreshing change and the buzz around this was wonderful to see.

‘So often engaging with outside organisations means that ideas the children generate aren’t brought to fruition, so seeing the looks on their faces when they were able to see, and play, their board games and online resources meant that children had a real sense of worth.

RSPB Scotland education, youth and families manager Laura Copley said: ‘Scotland is such an important place for many of the world’s incredible seabirds, but unfortunately they are facing an increasingly difficult future. It is our collective responsibility to protect them and who better to advocate for this than young nature enthusiasts.

‘It’s been a joy collaborating with so many passionate young people from our island and coastal schools to bring this conservation project to life in such an imaginative and empowering the children by helping the nature that lives alongside them in their communities. Watching the resources develop through the concept, design and production stage has been a fantastic learning experience for us all.’

no_a17JuraBirdGame01. The Save our Seabirds game will be played throughout the country