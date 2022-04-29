Inveraray’s Fred hailed a Kiltwalk hero

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A young Inveraray man has been hailed as a hero after supporting a wheelchair-bound client in last weekend’s Kiltwalk – tackling the route in a wheelchair himself.

The client in question is Dumbarton woman Michelle Moffatt, a former ICU nurse in the Golden Jubilee hospital in Clydebank.

Michelle’s life was turned upside-down in November 2019 after a spinal injury meant that she ended up being medically retired from a job she ‘totally loved’.

She explained: ‘I was so hesitant in using a wheelchair and spiralled into a dark place emotionally.’

She then discovered the charity Spinal Injuries Scotland, which Michelle describes as ‘a small charity with an amazing support and outreach programme’.

She also made contact in those dark days with personal trainer Frederic (Fred) Hunt-Smith from Inveraray.

At the tender age of 23, Fred has made a huge difference to Michelle’s life.

‘He has been helping me to get as fit and strong as I can to live the best life in a wheelchair,’ she said.

But when Michelle suggested doing the Kiltwalk earlier this year, Fred was none the wiser.

‘I honestly wasn’t familiar with the Kiltwalk until Michelle mentioned it to me,’ he explained.

He added: ‘She told me she was doing a part of it in her wheelchair for the charity that supports her, Spinal Injuries Scotland.’

An idea began to form in Fred’s mind: ‘I came up with the idea just a few days before the Kiltwalk that I should go and do it in my mum’s wheelchair.’

It was an ‘eye opening experience’ for Fred as he took on the course on April 24 alongside Michelle and her supporters.

He continued: ‘I don’t think people realise how hard it is and how every single surface is a challenge. Climbing hills, getting up kerbs, pushing over grass, it’s all challenging.

‘It’s opened my mind a lot to how life in a wheelchair might be and I think the takeaway is we all need to be grateful for what we have and make the most of it.’

Michelle said: ‘Not many would sacrifice a day off to voluntarily support a client, and he asked to come and wanted to experience it as someone in a wheelchair – totally phenomenal empathy and such maturity from this amazing young man.

‘He is a total hero in my eyes.’

Michelle herself has more than a touch of the heroic about her.

‘She never misses a day in the gym and never has an excuse not to show up despite the limitations she has in the chair,’ Fred said.

‘Michelle is such an inspiration for what she’s achieved and she deserves the praise and attention more than anyone.’