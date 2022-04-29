Henderson takes command
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
A blustery Glenralloch hosted the first round of the Fyne Tankard On Saturday April 16.
Scoring proved difficult, but Andrew Henderson was on top form and takes a commanding lead into this weekend’s second round.
He returned a nett 59 with Peter McLean jnr in second place on 65 and Iain Johnstone snr on 67.
Now that the cuckoo has been in full cry around Tarbert Golf Club, hopefully this will encourage more members to the course for medal play.
On Sunday April 17 the ladies played for the April medal, with Sheena Ferguson taking first place on nett 66 and Georgie Dickson second on 70.