Green submarine makes waves in Argyll

An unusual vehicle caught the eye in the last week as it passed through Argyll.

In contrast to the more familiar sight of huge wind turbine components travelling under police convoy, this was a more compact mode of transport.

A fully-enclosed streamlined recumbent tricycle painted vivid green – dubbed the ‘green submarine’ by some – sparked a rash of social media comments and warnings while using the A83 on its sedate way through the region last weekend.

The bike, known as a Velomobile, is usually driven by muscle power, but can also be electrified.

The cyclist is understood to be a German lady making her way round the Scottish coast.

While some social media comments pointed to the potential dangers of a small, relatively slow-moving vehicle on busy roads, there is little doubt that the green visitor enjoyed a spectacular trip through the area as she travelled from the A83 via the Kilberry road to Tarbert, before crossing earlier this week to Arran.