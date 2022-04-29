Police report – April 29, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Threatening and abusive behaviour

At 1am on Monday April 18 at Mackintosh Way, Lochgilphead, it is alleged that a woman conducted herself in a threatening and abusive manner towards police by shouting and swearing at them. The 36-year-old woman was arrested and charged for the offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Threatened with violence

On Monday April 18 at Mackintosh Way, Lochgilphead it is alleged that a man attended at a property and threatened someone with violence at 12.15pm. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Assaulted partner

Between 2am and 2.30am on Wednesday April 20 at Meadows Place, Lochgilphead, it is alleged that a man assaulted his female partner by punching her on her head, pulling her hair and throwing her to the floor. The 61-year-old man was arrested, charged and released on a police undertaking.

Shouted and swore

At the Machrie Hotel, Port Ellen on Islay, it is alleged that a staff member shouted, swore and issued threats of violence towards other staff members at 4.15pm on Friday April 22. A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged for the offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

No insurance, licence or MOT

At 9pm on Friday April 22 at Burns Brae, Lochgilphead, it is alleged that a motorbike-derived bicycle was observed driving by police with no registration plates or protective headgear, so the driver was indicated to stop. Subsequent checks revealed the rider had no insurance, licence or MOT covering him to drive the motorbike. A 22-year-old man was charged for the offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Driving while disqualified

A man was reported driving his motor vehicle on Poltalloch Street, Lochgilphead at 11.16pm on Saturday April 23 while disqualified and therefore had no insurance to drive the vehicle. A 66-year-old man was arrested and charged for the offences and released on a police undertaking.

Theft by shoplifting

At 6.05am on Sunday April 24 at Tesco, Lochgilphead, a man attempted to buy alcohol. Once refused alcohol, he pretended to place the items back on display but instead put them in his pockets and left the store without making any effort to pay for said items. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.