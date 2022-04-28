Peter relishes Hampden final experience

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead’s Peter Laing marked another achievement in his football officiating career after being chosen to ‘run the line’ in a national cup final.

The referee was delighted to be part of the officiating team for the Scottish Amateur Cup final last Wednesday between Drumchapel Amateurs and Tollcross, at the Hampden Park, Scotland’s national football stadium.

Peter, an SFA-qualified referee since 2009, with experience officiating at both amateur and semi-professional level, said: ‘It was an exciting game, a 4-4 draw which went to penalties, with Tollcross winning.

‘It was a quieter game for me, though, with only one goal scored in my end of the pitch – and that was in extra time!’

And while his long-serving amateur football career as a player with Tarbert, Lochgilphead Red Star and Campbeltown Boys never took him to the hallowed turf of Hampden, he was beaming after being part of the Scottish amateur game’s biggest fixture.

‘It’s special to be chosen to take part in a Hampden cup final,’ he said, ‘It doesn’t happen very often for most officials so it was a great honour and a really enjoyable experience.’

CAPTION:

Peter Laing outside Glasgow’s Hampden Park before the 2022 Scottish Amateur Cup final. NO_c17peterlaing01

or

Peter Laing, left, with the rest of the refereeing team before the showpiece final. NO_c17peterlaing02