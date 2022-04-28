One in four still to return census

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Just days before the closure date for Scotland’s Census, figures reveal that one in four Argyll and Bute households had still to complete the forms – despite warnings of prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) this week announced that 700,000 householders across Scotland have yet to fulfil their legal responsibility and submit their return.

With the census due to close on May 1, every household across Scotland is required to complete their return.

Leading the way for the proportion of completed census forms is Aberdeenshire at 82.2 per cent return rate.

Glasgow city, however, was dragging its feet with the lowest return rate of 65.5 per cent – less than two-thirds of households.

Across Argyll and Bute the figure stood at 75.4 per cent, meaning that a quarter of householders had yet to return the census.

NRS chief executive Paul Lowe said: ‘Every single household return is vital to the overall success of the census.

‘Help and support to complete your census is available on our website census.gov.scot or via our free helpline 0800 030 8308. Paper forms are still available on request for those who need them.’

Census letters have been issued to more than 2.7 million households representing 5.5 million people.

A census has been taken every 10 years in Scotland since 1801, with the exception of 1941 during World War Two and in 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information and to complete the census online, visit census.gov.scot