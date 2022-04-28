Castle track all set for racing

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Round two of the 2022 Scottish Twin Shock championship is to be held at Kilmartin’s famous Carnasserie Castle track on Sunday May 1.

Used for the first time in decades, the track hosted round five of the 2019 Scottish Twin Shock championship, proving to be a true test of riders’ skill and endurance.

The track is fondly remembered as the venue for the only Scottish round of the GP World Motocross Championship in June 1978.

This weekend, look out for various racing classes including pre-77, four-stroke, 250cc twinshock class (pre-83), open twinshocks (pre-83), evolution class (pre-89) two-strokes and modern.

Sign-on for competitors on May 1 is from 8am and racing starts at 10.30am.

The circuit is made available by kind permission of the MacLeod family.