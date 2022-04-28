Annual event clears Tayvallich beaches

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Beaches throughout the Tayvallich area have benefited from a mass cleaning effort by residents.

The annual beach clean organised by Tayvallich primary school parent council took place on Sunday April 24 and involved working parties in Tayvallich, Carsaig, Scotnish, Keills and Achnamara,

Parent council representative Fiona Lowrie thanked all the teams who worked at the various locations for their help.

She said: ‘It’s great to get as much litter as we can off the local shoreline, particularly the plastic. Thanks to everyone who came out today and helped to collect all the rubbish.’

Dogs, children, parents and grandchildren all helped in the combined effort which was sustained by home-baking, fruit and drinks.

With so much cleared from the shores residents Rowan and Ewan Paterson offered to transport the bags of rubbish and large items such as mats, fishing nets and buckets in their pick-up truck to Carsaig, where Argyll and Bute Council had arranged to uplift the waste.

no_a17TayvallichClean01. A large haul of rubbish was cleared from beaches around Tayvallich

no_a17TayvallichClean02. Four-year-old Lily Phizacklea from Tayvallich plays her part in the beach clean

no_a17TayvallichClean03. Volunteers cleared rubbish from the bays at Keillmore