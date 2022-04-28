Announcements – April 29, 2022

DEATHS

BRANNIGAN – Peacefully at home, 12 Wallace Cottages, Southend, surrounded by his family, on April 20, 2022, William Anthony Brannigan (Bill) in his 82nd year, dearly beloved husband of Linda Walker, loving dad of Liam, Stephen, Sharon, Robert, Martin, Anna Maria and Andrew and Alison and a loving and much loved grandpa, brother and uncle.

CAMPBELL – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on April 19, 2022, Robert Campbell (Bobby), in his 93rd year, 118 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, beloved husband of the late Kathleen, loving dad to Elizabeth and John, father-in-law to Keith, much loved grandad to Rebecca, David, Neil and Ellen, an adored great-grandad and great-great-grandad.

CROW – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead on April 14, 2022, Henry Augustine Crow, in his 80th year, of Auchyarran, Glenburn Road, Ardrishaig. Beloved husband of Maggie. Much loved brother of Rosemary and brother-in-law of Norma. In accordance with Henry’s wishes, a private cremation will be held. Donations in memory of Henry can be made directly to Mid-Argyll Transport Volunteers or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

HALL – Janie would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, condolence gifts, flowers, cards, phone calls and visits received following her sad loss of Jimmy. Special thanks to the Carr Gomm team, community nurses, doctors and nurses of Campbeltown Hospital. Thanks are also extended to Chris Holden for his comforting service, TA Blair for professional funeral arrangements and to the Ardshiel for excellent catering. Finally thanks to all who attended at the church, along the route and at the graveside to pay their last respects to Jimmy, your support has been greatly received.

MCINTYRE – Mo wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and kindness shown to her following the sad loss of her Walter. I can’t begin to thank enough our many special friends, neighbours and colleagues at Carr Gomm for attending his funeral service and visiting me at home. There was a lot of laughter remembering him and the stories we had to tell. A special thanks must go to Jimmy Coats and Marna Docherty, for once words fail me but you know both I and Walter love you. I would like to thank Kelly and the Blair family for their sensitive and professional handling of the arrangements and the Argyll Hotel for providing the funeral tea. A special word of thanks to all the health professionals who cared for Walter and all the team at the patient transport in Campbeltown with a special thanks to Alex who drove through the snow to bring Walter home for a few days and finally to my family in Laurencekirk and beyond I will see you all soon to say our own private goodbye to Walter.

MUIR – The family of the late John Muir, “Tuney”, would like to thank all the relatives, friends and neighbours for all the kind messages of sympathy, phone calls, cards, flowers and visits received following their recent loss. Thanks to all staff at Mid Argyll Hospital and at the Beatson Cancer Trust. Thank you to David Carruthers for conducting a beautiful personal service, to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their kindness and professional funeral arrangements and to Morna for the beautiful floral tributes. We would also like to thank everyone who paid their respects along the route and at the graveside. Your kindness and support was very much appreciated. The retiral collection has raised over £320 for the Beatson Cancer Trust. John will be sadly missed by all who knew him.