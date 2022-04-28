A Swish event with planet in mind

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

There were some exciting bargains on offer at a Swish (Swap Instead of Shop) event held in Furnace Village Hall on Friday April 22.

Organised by Cumlodden Lochfyneside Guild, the evening saw some beautiful and unusual garments up for grabs.

Elizabeth Hay, one of the organisers of the event, said: ‘When Cumlodden Lochfyneside Guild planned the final meeting of the 2021-22 session, we wanted an event that would involve the local community, make some money and be entertaining for the participants.

‘We decided to hold a Swish event. This is a sort of clothes bring and buy. We invited people to donate clothes of all kinds, in good condition or unworn and which we could then offer for sale or exchange.

‘We had an amazing selection of clothes in no time. The prices were appreciated, as were the tea, biscuits and chat on offer.

‘It was all good fun and by the end of the evening we had raised £200 for West Lochfyneside church funds. We think our event ticked all the boxes and I’d like to thank everyone who donated clothes, cash and time.’

The Swish event coincided with Earth Day 2022, when groups and individuals around the world took action to draw attention to what can be done about climate change.

The fashion industry is recognised as a significant polluter across the world.

According to the United Nations, the huge global fashion industry is responsible for an estimated eight to 10 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Around 215 trillion litres of water per year are consumed by the industry.

In addition, textiles manufactured from oil account for approximately nine per cent of annual microplastic losses to the oceans.

The fashion industry heavily pollutes water and local communities with toxic chemicals and dyes.

Cotton farming consumes more pesticides than any other crop and the heavy irrigation that it requires carries these pesticides into surrounding rivers and groundwater, contaminating land, air, food, and drinking water.

And that is before the fact is considered that the cost of fast fashion’s cheap clothing is extracted from the workers.

All of which, of course, means that it makes sense to think about the clothes worn and consider:

Buying less and for quality over quantity.

Choosing natural materials

Buy 100 per cent recycled fabrics

Researching brands to identify the ethical, transparent and sustainable

Choosing brands manufactured in communities and connected to the place, people, economy and environment

Buying second-hand clothing

Swapping clothes with a clothes swap group or start a swap yourself

Learning how to repair your clothes yourself to the lower their emissions footprint

PIC:

Elizabeth Hay said the guild wanted a community event that would make some money and be entertaining – and Swish fitted the bill perfectly. no_a17SwishEvent01_ElizabethHay

Elaine Polanski finds a bargain. no_a17SwishEvent02_ElainePolanski