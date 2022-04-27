Quality wins over quantity at Campbeltown Dalriada

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The second summer Dalriada rugby competition was played in Campbeltown last Sunday.

With Lochaber committed to events in the north and Mull hampered by ferry timetables, numbers were down a bit.

Mid Argyll, Oban and a couple of intrepid Etive Vikings joined hosts Campbeltown and Kintyre for some fantastic games of rugby. The lack of numbers did not affect the quality of rugby on show from all teams, with great tries being scored along with some amazing tackling in defence.

In the P4/5 competition, Campbeltown Dragons came out on top with four wins and two draws – carrying on where they left off in Oban with 44 tries in total.

Oban Bulls continue to challenge at the top of the leader board, coming in second ahead of Campbeltown Warriors and Oban Sharks.

‘It is great to see the commitment and skill in this young age group,’ said regional development officer Andrew Johnston.

In the P6/7 competition Campbeltown came out on top again, rounding a great home competition for the hosts. They won five games out of five, scoring 31 tries and only conceding six. Some strong running led to the tries, but being more aggressive in defence paved the way for their victory.

Oban Bulls pushed them hard in second place, with Mid Argyll and Oban Sharks rounding off the table.

‘Thank you to Chris Doxsey and his team at Kintyre/Campbeltown Junior Rugby for all the work that went in to setting up the day,’ added Andrew Johnston.

The next Dalriada Festival will be on Mull on Saturday May 7 where organisers are hoping for a big turnout of clubs again ahead of the return of the Mull 7s on Saturday, May 21.