Rugby quartet make regional representation
Four rugby players from Argyll have been training at Ravenscraig in Motherwell for the past 6-8 weeks with the best young players from across the region.
Part of the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy Under 16 boys Finlay Brown and Jack Johnston from Oban and Murray Macdonald and James Campbell from Lochgilphead have been training 2-3 times per week and over the last couple of weekends have represented Glasgow and the West in the U16 Academy competition.
Having played against the other Regional Academies from Caledonia, Edinburgh and the Borders, last weekend the team also played against the Newcastle Falcons Academy.
Regional development officer Andrew Johnston said: ‘This has been a great learning experience for all the boys involved and hopefully the first stage on the performance ladder for them to climb.’
Photograph: Pictured from left Jack Johnston (Appin), Murray MacDonald (Lochgilphead) and Finlay Brown (Taynuilt). NO_T17_RegionalRugby_JackJohnston(Appin)_MurrayMacDonald(Lochgilphead)_FinlayBrown(Taynuilt)
Photo 2 for AA: James Campbell (Lochgilphead) NO_T17_RegionalRugby_JamesCampbell(Lochgilphead)