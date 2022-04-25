Lauren’s the new face of farming union

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new face will represent farmers and crofters throughout Argyll and the Isles as Lauren Worrell joins the NFU Scotland team.

Lauren will be taking over the job of NFU Scotland regional manager for Argyll and the Islands while Lucy Sumsion takes up a 23-month secondment with the Scottish Government.

Lauren grew up on a hill farm in Perthshire and moved to Argyll after graduating from SRUC Auchincruive and Riverside Campus with an honours degree in Activity Tourism Management.

For the past eight years she has worked as a sales executive at the NFU Mutual office in Oban.

Lauren and her partner have a hill farm at Kilmore near Oban, where they raise sheep and cattle. She has extensive knowledge of the area and has already met a number of NFU Scotland members on their farms.

‘I am very aware of the current challenges and opportunities facing the industry,’ said Lauren.

‘I look forward to getting out into the region to meet members, hear your views, and ensure that we get maximum input from you on these many important issues.

‘Like so many people within the rural sector I am dyslexic which has presented me with a few challenges throughout my career. I look forward, however, to channelling my strengths and experience to benefit the members across both the region I represent and the wider NFU Scotland membership. Please contact me with any concerns by phone or via email. I am looking forward to meeting you all over the coming weeks and months.’

NFU Scotland director of regions James Buchanan said: ‘I am pleased to welcome Lauren to the NFU Scotland regional team as our new regional manager for Argyll and the Islands.

‘Through her work with NFU Mutual Lauren has a good understanding of how diverse the region is and how passionate the members there are about agriculture.

‘Coming from a farming background, Lauren is very aware of the current challenges and opportunities facing the industry. Her experience will be of huge benefit to members across the region.’

Lauren is taking over the role from Lucy Sumsion, who is on secondment to the Scottish Government for 23 months to work in a team leading on tenant farming and Women in Agriculture, focused on increasing equality of opportunity within Scottish agriculture.

Mr Buchanan added: ‘Lucy said goodbye to her colleagues and members in early April after 13 years with NFU Scotland.

‘There will not be many members in Argyll and the Islands region who have not spoken to and worked with Lucy over the years.

‘Lucy has always ensured that the regional board is familiar with union policy, and that the views and opinions from the region are well known and documented across the rest of NFU Scotland.

‘We wish Lucy well for the future and hope that she remains available to help her former colleagues at NFU Scotland should the need arise in the future.’