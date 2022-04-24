A lifetime of Loch Fyne-side shinty memories

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

There can be few families who have played a bigger role in the history of shinty on Loch Fyne-side than the MacPhersons.

In a treat for any shinty fan, Davy MacPherson was interviewed by Gary Innes as part of the Camanachd Association’s ‘Caman Connections’ series of podcasts.

Synonymous these days with Inveraray – think about marksman Gary, his brother and expert goalkeeper Graham (‘Toad’) and midfield maestro ‘young’ David MacPherson – the connection with the club goes back a few generations before that.

But there are connections with other teams on the loch’s shoreline.

Raised in Cairndow, Davy and his big brother Ernie were steeped in shinty as youngsters.

Their father Donald was a shepherd on Ardkinglas Estate and an accomplished wielder of the caman.

In his younger days Donald turned out for Strachur and Inveraray, but in the post-war years players were in short supply, so he played for a combined Furnace-Inveraray team known as Lochfyneside.

Ernie and Davy grew up playing with Inveraray, but in the podcast he offers an insight into his formative years playing shinty at Dunoon Grammar School, when two pitches would be filled by young players from all over Cowal and beyond.

He entered the Inveraray senior squad in the early mid-70s and became an important part of a team featuring such star players as Duncan McKay, Alec Blyth, big Ernie MacPherson and many more.

When Inveraray fell into abeyance in the late ’70s, it was to Strachur Davy turned, shortly to be followed by Ernie.

The brothers were to play a huge role in Strachur and District Shinty Club’s rise in the early 1980s, including appearances in the 1983 Camanachd and Macaulay cup finals and six appearances in a row in the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final, with two victories.

Inveraray re-formed in 1982, and after a few years Davy was drawn back to the club. After a few seasons as player-manager he left the stick behind to focus on coaching the team.

Under his guidance Inveraray worked their way back, winning the Celtic Cup three times in the 1990s.

But the best was yet to come.

Speaking to Gary Innes, Davy recalls the losing Camanachd final in 2002 – but two years later in 2004 Inveraray’s ‘golden generation’ team won the Camanachd Cup final with a 1–0 win over Fort William.

His memories of the greatest day in the club’s recent history are vivid – including celebrations with his family – including his son David, who played that day; Donald Clark keeping the George Hotel open late for the essential celebrations; and crowds lining the main street as the boys paraded with the famous trophy.

Listen to Gary Innes interviewing Davy MacPherson on the Caman Connection podcast, available via the Camanachd Association website under ‘News’.

The episode was released on April 14.

PICS:

Davy MacPherson, pictured left, with his son David and his father Donald celebrating the 2004 Camanachd Cup success. no_a16DavyMacPherson01

With the trophy in 2004 – this time with Davy’s brother Ernie on the left. no_a16DavyMacPherson02