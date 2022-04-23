News from the districts – April 22, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Garelochhead

A colourful day is expected in the village of Garelochhead next month as Scotland’s national rhododendron show and plant sale is held.

The venue will be the village’s Gibson Hall on Saturday May 7. Judging starts at 9.45am and the show opens to the public at midday.

The Scottish Rhododendron Society was set as a chapter of the American Rhododendron Society more than three decades ago to promote a wider interest in the genus.

That, however, does not include the invasive species Rhododendron ponticum which cannot be offered for sale commercially.

Now widespread across the west coast, it out-competes native species and poses a real threat to native woodlands and ecosystems. A programme of eradication is underway.

Ponticum aside, rhododendrons are a vast genus of woody plants with a variety of habitat – from tropical to alpine and from small leaved shrubs to forest trees. The society offers an introduction to the delight of growing this beautiful group of plants.

The annual spring show allows competitors show their best blooms. Anyone may enter and a novice cup is awarded to the first-time exhibitor who wins the class.

Argyll and Bute

A list of 17 wheelchair-accessible vehicles for use in Argyll and Bute is to be published by the council.

The authority has compiled a draft list of such vehicles (WAVs) after a consultation exercise which was first agreed in November for the purposes of the Equality Act 2010.

Seven wheelchair accessible taxis are located in Oban, Lorn and the Isles, while Bute and Cowal, and Helensburgh and Lomond, have three available each. One is located in Mid-Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands.

A further three private hire WAVs also feature in the draft list, and are listed as being available across Argyll and Bute.

Councillors will now be asked to approve the draft list, with the council intending to publish the final version in July.

Kintyre

Kintyre Recycling Limited (KRL) has cited ‘financial challenges’ as the reason for closing its second-hand furniture store in Campbeltown.

The closure of Kintyre Reuse Hub, announced this month, comes a year after a controversial decision by Argyll and Bute councillors not to extend KRL’s kerbside collection contract, which it had fulfilled since 2006.

A spokesperson for KRL said: ‘With the headwinds currently impacting the retail sector, coupled with the recent financial impact from the loss of the kerbside recycling contract, the shop does not have enough income to cover its general overheads and is impacting the financial health of the rest of the organisation.

‘Since October last year, KRL has carried out a review of operations in consultation with staff and has been applying for grant funds to help sustain the operation but unfortunately neither has been successful.’

While KRL hopes to provide other work for as many staff members as possible – many of whom face barriers to working – it is having to consider making redundancies.

Despite this setback, KRL has lots of plans for its future.

As well as retaining its textile bank collections, security shredding collection service and bike repair service, KRL will be launching an e-bike hire service in time for summer.

Cruachan

Four brothers have made a once-in-a-lifetime trip to visit Cruachan Power Station, which their late father helped to build.

Peter Lacey was one of the 4,000 Tunnel Tigers who drilled, blasted and cleared the rocks from inside Ben Cruachan from 1959 to 1965 to create the UK’s first pumped storage hydro power station.

A mural dedicated to these men has pride of place on the walls of the machine hall, and it is here that one of Peter’s sons saw a photograph of him by chance when watching the BBC show about comedian Frankie Boyle visiting the station.

After seeing the programme, the brothers, Frank, John, Martin and Peter, got in touch with Cruachan visitor centre to arrange a tour.

As the four men now live in different locations across Britain, the four of them have only been in the same room together a handful of times over the last 30 years to attend family funerals.

The visit was delayed due to Covid restrictions, but the brothers have at last been able to see the place where their father spent many years working.

Peter Lacey grew up near Dublin and moved to Scotland with his family in 1950.

Martin Lacey, the second youngest of the brothers, said: ‘My father, like many of the other men working at Loch Awe, gave up so much to better his family. We weren’t a rich family, but we never wanted for anything.’

He added: ‘The staff at Cruachan made the visit really special for us. I’d like to thank them again, we had a great time and it’s a trip that we will always remember. I hope to visit again in the future with my wife.’