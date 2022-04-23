Racing buzz returns to ‘awesome’ Kilmartin circuit

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

When motocross returned to Kilmartin’s Carnasserie Castle circuit in 2019 for the first time in decades, the iconic track clearly hadn’t lost its touch.

Described as the ‘holy grail’ of motocross circuits, the castle played host to round five of the 2019 Scottish Twin Shock championship, proving to be a true test of riders’ skill and endurance.

The plan was to return to the castle circuit in 2020 but, of course, Covid interrupted.

Now racing is coming back to Kilmartin, with round two of the 2022 Scottish Twin Shock championship to be held at Carnasserie on Sunday May 1.

In the wake of the 2019 return event, chairman of the Scottish Twin Shock Scramble Club Ricky Caldwell commented on the large number of spectators, describing the weekend as ‘awesome’, adding: ‘…the place was buzzing.’

The Kilmartin round two event on May 1 follows round 0ne held at Drumclog in Lanarkshire on March 27.

Look out for various racing classes including pre-77, four-stroke, 250cc twinshock class (pre-83), open twinshocks (pre-83), evolution class (pre-89) two-strokes and modern.

Sign-on for competitors on May 1 is from 8am and racing starts at 10.30am.

The circuit is made available by kind permission of the MacLeod family.

Much of the mystique surrounding the Carnasserie Castle circuit comes from the fact it was the venue for the only Scottish round of the GP World Motocross Championship in June 1978.

Its natural steeply undulating landscape has been described by racing aficionados as a place for ‘vintage scrambling motocross’.

PICS:

Action from the British 250 Motocross Grand Prix, held at Carnasserie Castle, Kilmartin in June 1978. no_a24KilmartinMotocross01

Racing gets under way in June 2019 in round five of the Scottish Twin Shock championship. 06_a27Motocross05

Rising to the occasion in 2019 as racing returns to the legendary circuit. 06_a27Motocross44