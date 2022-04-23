Furnace bounces with Easter fun

Eggcited winner Kacey Cranston

Wearing appropriate headwear for the day, seven-year-old Kacey Cranston from Ardrishaig won the egg-painting competition at the Furnace Easter Eggstravaganza on Sunday April 17. Read the full story at www.argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or in today’s paper.