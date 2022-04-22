Thought for the Week, April 22 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Alleluia! Christ is risen!

Christ has triumphed, trampling down death by death. You are reading this in the joy of Easter. But I am writing it on Good Friday.

What a difference lies between now and Easter Day.

And this year, Ukraine forms a backdrop to our celebrations – along with many other places of war and horror.

Does this invalidate Christ’s rising? Are we fooling ourselves?

No! It is our sure and certain hope that evil cannot triumph finally, and that good always overcomes it. That makes living possible, and true.

On Maundy Thursday, Jesus gave us the Last Supper, the meal of his love. He washed his disciples’ feet, to show us what love looks like.

On Good Friday, we accompanied Jesus to Calvary.

But between Good Friday and Easter Day comes a strange day: Holy Saturday. Nothing happens.

Jesus lies silently in the tomb, awaiting Resurrection. Then in the dark of the night, we lit a bonfire, blessed the Light of Christ, and began the joyous celebrations of Easter.

A 20th century mystic, Adrienne von Speyer, said that we live in Holy Saturday. We live midway between Good Friday and Easter.

Christ has conquered sin and death. Evil cannot triumph. God’s love will draw all people to Himself.

But before that glorious day, we have much to do in the battle against evil.

We must hope tirelessly, and work truthfully, and pray confidently; that is to say, we work for justice, we pray for peace, and we care for Christ in the hungry, the needy, the sick, the refugee and the homeless.

We cannot be overcome.

He is risen indeed! Alleluia!

Reverend Canon Simon Mackenzie, Lochgilphead Scottish Episcopal Church.