Public hearing for new build on Crinan Harbour Island

A proposal to build a two-storey building on a small island in Crinan harbour has been referred to a public hearing after councillors voted against planning officials’ recommendation.

At a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s Planning, Protective Services and Licensing committee on Wednesday April 2o, officials recommended the owner of Eilen Da Mheinn be permitted to build a second building on the island and stated that no public hearing would be necessary.

Richard Stein bought the small coastal island in 2016 and refurbished and extended its only dwelling – a 1940s cottage – the following year; his current application is for a two-storey garden room in the grounds.

A total of 71 representations were received by the council in regard to the application which is in the Knapdale National Scenic Area and designated as being in a Very Sensitive Countryside zone.

However Tiwaah Antwi, the author of the report presented at Wednesday’s meeting said: ‘The nature of the proposal constitutes small scale householder development deemed acceptable and consistent with the requirement for the settlement area.

‘By virtue of its location, massing design, materials and infrastructure the development will be in keeping with the character of its immediate surroundings and the wider National Scenic Area.

‘It would not give rise to any detrimental residential or visual amenity concerns.’

Ms Anti also recommended that a public hearing on the matter would be unnecessary, however representatives of the Crinan Harbour community wrote to councillors before the meeting insisting that a public hearing would be necessary.

John MacFarlane, Alexi Murdoch and Mike MacIntyre’s letter stated: ‘We believe, given the location of this site within an area of wider national interest, the irreversible impact this development would have on the landscape character within this area, and the large and growing public concern with this application, that a public hearing by the committee would be both diligent and in the public interest.’

In a letter sent to the planning committee before the meeting, local councillor Dougie Philand called for a hearing saying: ‘This is a sensitive issue for both supporters and objectors and although not complex in a planning sense, members of the public have intimated to me that they would wish this application to be determined by a hearing.

‘I would hope that, given the concern raised to me, the committee will, in fact, act in the best interests of all the residents that have taken the time to voice their opinion.’

The comments put forward in support of the application included the claim that the proposal would not affect the character of the island. The statement in support said: ‘It would only enhance it with the proposed design which is very much in keeping with the surroundings and intended to blend in with them.’

This point was questioned by a number of councillors on the planning committee with references being made to the building design’s similarity to a dwelling in a Hans Christian Andersen folk tale or a scene from Harry Potter.

Supporters of Mr Stein’s application wrote to the council to commend the work he has done to the island.

Kim and Iain Ritchie said: ‘They have worked tirelessly since they bought the island to restore and improve it. They have invested much money to restore the buildings and the well established garden to their former glory and in doing so have become much valued members of the Crinan community.’

On a similar vein Bellanoch residents Dr Bill Alexander and Professor Dorothy Crawford said: ‘They have put their heart and souls into a programme of restoration and improvement and done so sensitively and to a very high standard while maintaining the natural history and general ecological importance and character of the island.’

The committee concluded that it would not be possible to hold the public hearing during the council’s current term which finishes in May.