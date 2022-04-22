Stevie’s wonder bike ride for charity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Motorbike enthusiast Stevie McCormick was delighted to be out on the road at the weekend, not just because it was a glorious day for a ride but also because it was for a great cause.

After a two-year break due to Covid, Stevie joined other bikers for the 2022 Easter Egg Run in aid of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

On Easter Sunday it was wheels up as bikers headed off on the Easter Egg Run from Glasgow Green, making their way to the Royal Hospital for Children via the city centre, where an enthusiastic welcome awaited them.

Stephen told the Argyllshire Advertiser this week: ‘It was a great sight to see the bikers, hospital staff and organisers all having a great meeting.

‘The best was seeing the kids outside the hospital on a sunny day waving flags and wearing big smiles. Also, at Braehead, what a welcome! It makes the whole thing worthwhile. A lot of bikers had a wee tear in their eyes.’

Last year, despite their being no official egg run, Stevie managed to raise £250 from family and friends, but this year the bikers made £1,000 for the charity.

He added: ‘We managed to get up front of the run and got a wee bit on STV. What a great day!’

Stevie has supported the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity for more than 10 years and has raised thousands in that time.

Money raised in the past has helped buy medical equipment and pay for pioneering research, innovative play programmes and family support services at the hospital.

Stevie’s JustGiving page is still open and you can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephen-mccormick5