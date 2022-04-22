Dixie comes to Ardrishaig

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Robin J Finlay reviews the recent concert by the Ugly Bug Ragtime Three, hosted by Mid Argyll Arts Association.

I’ve heard people say ‘I don’t like jazz’.

To me that refrain sounds similar to someone saying ‘I don’t like books’. Jazz is not a singular form of music; it’s not constrained to just one mode. Jazz is almost impossible to define in just a few words as it embraces a wide and eclectic variety of styles.

On Saturday April 9 in Ardrishaig Public Hall, courtesy of the Mid Argyll Arts Association, a large audience was treated to the pure, straight and simple form and sound of New Orleans, Louisiana and Dixieland early jazz.

The Ugly Bug Ragtime Three – in the form of John Burgess on clarinet and saxophone, Ross Milligan on guitar and banjo, and Andy Sharkey string bass – were warmly welcomed to the hall.

They started the evening with a tune from around 1916 called ‘Daisies Won’t Tell’. The upbeat foot-tapping Dixie swing music was just the perfect start to an evening that blended ragtime and Dixie swing with soft melodies.

With John alternating between clarinet and saxophone and Ross swapping between guitar and banjo they ensured that the audience were kept guessing what style the next number would be.

While some of the tunes were instantly recognisable, a feeling existed that we may possibly have heard all of them before, perhaps in old black and white movies or in newer movies recreating the America of the ’20s,’ 30s and ’40s.

We were transported through the wonderful music to another world across the pond. All that was missing was the speakeasy atmosphere, the heavily-laden, smoke-filled room, the cocktail waitresses and, of course, the illicit booze.

Thankfully Ardrishaig hall had a cafe atmosphere, with the audience encouraged to BYOB and their own nibbles.

The music of Al Jolson, Louis Armstrong and Edinburgh-born Archie Semple were among the numbers played.

The Ugly Bug Ragtime Three were playing music from the golden era of jazz when tunes were only four or five minutes long, and before the arrival of the free jazz and avant-garde styles.

This was music to tap your feet to, to smile with appreciation and to sit back and enjoy.

Mid Argyll Arts Association deserves huge praise for securing the services of these three very talented individuals.

Their CVs list numerous performances with world class musicians, orchestras, involvement in film scores and concerts in Europe and north America.

Now they can add Ardrishaig to that list.

Finally – is it possible to get tennis elbow from too much foot tapping?