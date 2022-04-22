Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 22, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A return to normality?

This week’s edition covers the many Easter events that took place last weekend.

From Easter fun in Furnace to the beach clean at Escart Bay, a lot of the coverage could almost be from pre-Covid times.

While it was bound to be a busier weekend than normal, there seems to be a definite shift in people’s attitudes towards hosting and attending events, with the social calendar beginning to fill up.

This return to some level of normality coincided with the end, on Monday, of the legal requirement to wear face masks in most indoor public spaces in Scotland.

People now have the choice to wear masks or not, although the Scottish Government is still recommending their use where appropriate. Hopefully common sense will prevail and people will use their own judgement to keep themselves and others as safe while Covid is still a concern.

Your vote matters

With democracy often under scrutiny due to fears across the world that it is breaking down or being undermined, we would encourage everyone to take the time to vote in the upcoming local elections in a couple of weeks. Our coverage of the candidates’ statements will hopefully help you make up your mind on who to vote for.