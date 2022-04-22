Easter beach clean at Escart Bay

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A good crowd gathered at Escart Bay on Saturday for a spring clean of the shoreline around West Loch Tarbert.

Delighted with the turnout, David McBride said in a Facebook post: ‘Today we collected 63 sacks of mostly plastic waste.

‘A excellent effort from the 15 adults and 2 youngsters present this afternoon, plus the four parents/grandparents and 3 youngsters who picked some up yesterday, as they couldn’t attend today.

‘We started with an attempt to do a MCS survey under the guidance of Christina from the Grab Trust, but decided it was too much and instead, just got out the maximum amount of marine litter we could.

‘Although this has made a big dent in the decades of waste that has washed up in this beautiful bay, there is much more to extract.

‘If you’re down there, please take a bag and gloves and try a two minute beach clean.

Every little will help!

‘All the youngsters (and the adults) were given a goodie bag full of Easter treats, supplied by the Sweetie Jar shop in Lochgilphead, for their endeavors.

‘A big thank you to everyone who has got involved in the Equinox to Easter Escart Bay Beach Clean, over the last month.’

One of the beach cleaners was Lorien Silvan, who told us: ‘It was a great event. I thought it was nice to be litter picking with other people for a change and also good for me to be clearing litter on a beach rather than on roadside verges!

‘It was great to be working with Christina Saunders from the GRAB Trust, and Dave did a brilliant job organising the event.

‘Dave and I are both members of a newly-formed group called Action West Loch, which raises awareness of environmental issues in and around West Loch Tarbert. Litter is one of the issues that has been discussed by the group previously and is an ongoing concern/passion of mine, as you can see if you visit my Facebook page – WAKE UP, CLEAN UP ARGYLL!’

Next Month, on May 1, the group will be doing another beach clean, this time at White Shore. For more information visit All things Tarbert