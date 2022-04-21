Voting for councillors

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

On May 5, Argyll and Bute will join communities across Scotland in electing councillors to represent their local areas for the next five years in the Scottish local government elections.

Three candidates will be elected to represent each of Mid Argyll ward (nine candidates) and Kintyre and the Islands ward (six candidates).

In this week’s edition candidates offer their individual statements of 150 words maximum.

The poll on May 5 will be carried out under the single transferable vote system (STV), a form of proportional representation, intended to place power in the hands of the public.

The way it works is that voters number a list of candidates – their favourite as number one, their second favourite number two, and so on. Voters can put numbers next to as many or as few candidates as they like.

Voters don’t have to worry about ‘vote splitting’ or tactical voting with STV – they just put the candidates in order.

To get elected, a candidate needs a set amount of votes, known as the quota, worked out based on the number of vacancies and the number of votes cast.

Once the counting has finished, any candidate who has more number ones than the quota is elected. Rather than ignore extra votes a candidate received after the amount they need to win, these votes move to each voter’s second favourite candidate, and so on.

Voters can also choose between candidates from the same party or different parties, meaning voters can elect candidates based on their individual abilities.