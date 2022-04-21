Police report – April 22, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Witness Appeal

Police are looking to speak to a young female, believed to be in her early to mid-teenage years, who was on Castle Street in Tarbert on Tuesday April 12 between 2pm and 3pm. It is thought she may have witnessed someone being assaulted in the Starfish restaurant on Castle Street. Any member of the public with information in relation to this incident, or who knows the identity of the female concerned, should contact their local police station by phoning 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference LB00880422.

Possession of controlled drugs

About 9.40pm on Saturday April 9 on Portalloch Street, Lochgilphead, police stopped a vehicle and seized a quantity of controlled drugs from inside. A 20-year-old man was charged with the offence of being in possession of controlled drugs and was issued with a recorded police warning.

Assault

After being refused more alcohol at a hotel bar in Bowmore a man is alleged to have assaulted another man by punching, kicking and kneeing him before he was restrained. After the incident on Sunday April 17 at about 11.30pm the 31-year-old man was arrested and charged for the offence and held in police custody.